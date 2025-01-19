United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,556,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1860 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (20)
- Bolaffi (3)
- Chaponnière (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (52)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (30)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (11)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (4)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rimon Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1860 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search