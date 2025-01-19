Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1860 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

