flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,556,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1860 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (20)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (52)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (30)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (11)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (12)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1860 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1860 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1860 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access