United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Gold coins Sovereign of Victoria - United Kingdom
Sovereign 1838-1874Shield
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1838 WW 2,719,000 3 3341838 WW Narrow shield 2,719,000 0 161839 WW 504,000 1 2231841 WW 124,000 1 761842 WW 4,865,000 2 3241843 WW 5,982,000 4 2651843 WW Narrow shield 5,982,000 0 211844 WW 3,000,000 1 1811845 WW 3,801,000 2 2201846 WW 3,803,000 3 2031847 WW 4,667,000 1 3191848 WW 2,247,000 3 1751849 WW 1,755,000 0 1611850 WW 1,402,000 1 2171851 WW 4,014,000 2 2071852 WW 8,053,000 2 3431853 WW "WW" raised 10,598,000 1 3401853 WW "WW" incuse - 3 1151854 WW "WW" raised 3,590,000 0 281854 WW "WW" incuse - 1 1511855 WW "WW" raised 8,448,000 0 421855 WW "WW" incuse - 4 2761856 WW 4,806,000 1 1931857 WW 4,496,000 0 2911858 WW 803,000 0 1441859 WW 1,548,000 0 1151859 WW Extra line in hairband 168,000 1 1061860 WW 2,556,000 2 2141861 WW 7,623,000 1 3721862 WW 7,836,000 2 3491863 WW No number 5,922,000 0 2111863 WW Number below wreath - 0 1461863 827 on truncation. No number - 1 211863 827 on truncation. Number below wreath - 0 71864 WW 8,656,000 1 4191865 WW 1,450,000 0 1651866 WW 4,047,000 2 4131868 WW 1,653,000 0 1711869 WW - 3 5271870 WW "WW" incuse 2,190,000 0 231870 WW "WW" raised - 0 1261871 WW 8,767,000 7 9481872 WW No number 13,487,000 1 1661872 WW Number below wreath - 3 4761873 WW 2,368,000 0 1651874 WW 521,000 0 87
Sovereign 1871-1887St. George
Sovereign 1887-1892Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1887 JEB 1,111,000 797 1 6361888 JEB 2,777,000 - 1 1161889 JEB 7,257,000 - 0 2191890 JEB 6,530,000 - 3 1891891 JEB 6,329,000 - 1 1731892 JEB 7,105,000 - 2 172
Sovereign 1893-1901
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1893 TB 6,898,000 773 0 2781894 TB 3,783,000 - 1 751895 TB 2,285,000 - 0 521896 TB 3,334,000 - 2 751898 TB 4,361,000 - 2 961899 TB 7,516,000 - 2 1821900 TB 10,847,000 - 2 2821901 TB 1,579,000 - 0 114
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search