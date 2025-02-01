flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Gold coins Sovereign of Victoria - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1838-1874

Shield
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1838 WW 2,719,000 3 3341838 WW Narrow shield 2,719,000 0 161839 WW 504,000 1 2231841 WW 124,000 1 761842 WW 4,865,000 2 3241843 WW 5,982,000 4 2651843 WW Narrow shield 5,982,000 0 211844 WW 3,000,000 1 1811845 WW 3,801,000 2 2201846 WW 3,803,000 3 2031847 WW 4,667,000 1 3191848 WW 2,247,000 3 1751849 WW 1,755,000 0 1611850 WW 1,402,000 1 2171851 WW 4,014,000 2 2071852 WW 8,053,000 2 3431853 WW "WW" raised 10,598,000 1 3401853 WW "WW" incuse - 3 1151854 WW "WW" raised 3,590,000 0 281854 WW "WW" incuse - 1 1511855 WW "WW" raised 8,448,000 0 421855 WW "WW" incuse - 4 2761856 WW 4,806,000 1 1931857 WW 4,496,000 0 2911858 WW 803,000 0 1441859 WW 1,548,000 0 1151859 WW Extra line in hairband 168,000 1 1061860 WW 2,556,000 2 2141861 WW 7,623,000 1 3721862 WW 7,836,000 2 3491863 WW No number 5,922,000 0 2111863 WW Number below wreath - 0 1461863 827 on truncation. No number - 1 211863 827 on truncation. Number below wreath - 0 71864 WW 8,656,000 1 4191865 WW 1,450,000 0 1651866 WW 4,047,000 2 4131868 WW 1,653,000 0 1711869 WW - 3 5271870 WW "WW" incuse 2,190,000 0 231870 WW "WW" raised - 0 1261871 WW 8,767,000 7 9481872 WW No number 13,487,000 1 1661872 WW Number below wreath - 3 4761873 WW 2,368,000 0 1651874 WW 521,000 0 87
type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1871-1887

St. George
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1871 WW 8,767,250 2 3111872 WW 13,486,708 3 2671873 WW 2,368,215 0 451874 WW 520,713 0 451876 WW 3,319,000 0 1921878 WW 1,091,000 0 551879 WW 20,000 1 1111880 WW 3,650,000 2 2061884 WW 1,770,000 0 1311885 WW 718,000 0 801887 WW - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1887-1892

Jubilee Head
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1887 JEB 1,111,000 797 1 6361888 JEB 2,777,000 - 1 1161889 JEB 7,257,000 - 0 2191890 JEB 6,530,000 - 3 1891891 JEB 6,329,000 - 1 1731892 JEB 7,105,000 - 2 172
type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1893-1901

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1893 TB 6,898,000 773 0 2781894 TB 3,783,000 - 1 751895 TB 2,285,000 - 0 521896 TB 3,334,000 - 2 751898 TB 4,361,000 - 2 961899 TB 7,516,000 - 2 1821900 TB 10,847,000 - 2 2821901 TB 1,579,000 - 0 114
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria All English coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access