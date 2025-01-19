United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,053,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1852 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (8)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- Bolaffi (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (76)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins of the Realm (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (13)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (46)
- HERVERA (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (7)
- London Coins (8)
- Marudhar (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismática Leilões (5)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Sovereign Rarities (11)
- Spink (18)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (15)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- WAG (5)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1852 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search