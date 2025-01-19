flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,053,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1852 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1852 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1852 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

