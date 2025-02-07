flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1852

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1852 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1852 WW Shield
Sovereign 1852 WW Shield
Average price 1100 $
Sales
2 343
Obverse Half Sovereign 1852
Reverse Half Sovereign 1852
Half Sovereign 1852
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 46

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1852 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1852 WW Gothic
Florin 1852 WW Gothic
Average price 620 $
Sales
1 202
Obverse Shilling 1852
Reverse Shilling 1852
Shilling 1852
Average price 290 $
Sales
2 80
Obverse Sixpence 1852
Reverse Sixpence 1852
Sixpence 1852
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852
Fourpence (Groat) 1852
Average price 500 $
Sales
1 16
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852
Fourpence (Groat) 1852
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1852
Reverse Threepence 1852
Threepence 1852
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Twopence 1852
Reverse Twopence 1852
Twopence 1852
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1852
Reverse Penny 1852
Penny 1852
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1852 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1852 WW
Halfpenny 1852 WW
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 34
Obverse Farthing 1852 WW
Reverse Farthing 1852 WW
Farthing 1852 WW
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Half Farthing 1852
Reverse Half Farthing 1852
Half Farthing 1852
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Quarter Farthing 1852
Reverse Quarter Farthing 1852
Quarter Farthing 1852
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 67
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access