Halfpenny 1852 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1852 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1852 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 637,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1852 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (16)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Pars Coins - August 30, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - October 25, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Heritage - June 23, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1852 WW at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

