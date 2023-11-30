United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,307,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (12)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (17)
- HERVERA (1)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (13)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search