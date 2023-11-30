flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1852 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1852 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,307,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (12)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 2, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction CNG - June 9, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction CNG - June 9, 2021
Seller CNG
Date June 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction CNG - January 6, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1852 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1852 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access