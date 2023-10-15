Farthing 1852 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1852 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2821 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 240. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)