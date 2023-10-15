flag
Farthing 1852 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1852 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1852 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 823,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1852 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2821 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 240. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

United Kingdom Farthing 1852 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1852 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 74 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1852 WW at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

