United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1852 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1852 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2821 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 240. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 74 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
