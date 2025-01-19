United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,378,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (15)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
