flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1852 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1852 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,378,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coins of the Realm (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 18, 2022
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Coins of the Realm - September 26, 2021
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1852 at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1852 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access