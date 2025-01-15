flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,015,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1852 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 17, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
