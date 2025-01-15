United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1852 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,015,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1852 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (6)
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (17)
- Felzmann (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (12)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (43)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (14)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Schulman (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (24)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1852 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search