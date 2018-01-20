Half Farthing 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place April 28, 2017.

