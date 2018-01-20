United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 989,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place April 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
