United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1852 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1852 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 989,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place April 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1852 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

