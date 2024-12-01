Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (10) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)