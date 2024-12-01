flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 48000 JPY
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

