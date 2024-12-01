United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (3)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 48000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
