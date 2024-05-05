flag
Quarter Farthing 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Quarter Farthing 1852 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Quarter Farthing 1852 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Quarter Farthing
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 600 NOK
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1852 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

