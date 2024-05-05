United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Farthing 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Quarter Farthing
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 600 NOK
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
