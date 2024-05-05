Quarter Farthing 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (49) AU (3) XF (10) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (11) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) RD (6) RB (2) BN (16) Service ANACS (3) NGC (11) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (10)

Katz (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (2)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Spink (4)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WCN (1)