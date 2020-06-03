United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,158
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 60. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
Сondition
- Goldberg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
