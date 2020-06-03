flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1852 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1536 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 60. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1852 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

