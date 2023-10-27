United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 905,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 764. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
