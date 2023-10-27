flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1852 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1852 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 905,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 764. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 17, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1852 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
