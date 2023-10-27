Sixpence 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 764. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (1) XF (14) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (6)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

NOONANS (1)

Rauch (1)

Spink (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)