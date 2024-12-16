United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1852
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Pruvost (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
