Threepence 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1852 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1852 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
Seller Pruvost
Date May 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1852 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

