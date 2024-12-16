Threepence 1852 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)