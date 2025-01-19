Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,047,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1866 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1525 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1866 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
