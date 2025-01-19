flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,047,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1866 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1525 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1866 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

