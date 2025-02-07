flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1866

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1866 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1866 WW Shield
Sovereign 1866 WW Shield
Average price 890 $
Sales
2 413
Obverse Half Sovereign 1866
Reverse Half Sovereign 1866
Half Sovereign 1866
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 68

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1866 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1866 WW Gothic
Florin 1866 WW Gothic
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Shilling 1866
Reverse Shilling 1866
Shilling 1866
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse Sixpence 1866
Reverse Sixpence 1866
Sixpence 1866 No number
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1866
Reverse Sixpence 1866
Sixpence 1866 Number below wreath
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1866
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1866
Fourpence (Groat) 1866
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1866
Reverse Threepence 1866
Threepence 1866
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Twopence 1866
Reverse Twopence 1866
Twopence 1866
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1866
Reverse Penny 1866
Penny 1866
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1866
Reverse Penny 1866
Penny 1866
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Halfpenny 1866
Reverse Halfpenny 1866
Halfpenny 1866
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Farthing 1866
Reverse Farthing 1866
Farthing 1866
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Third Farthing 1866
Reverse Third Farthing 1866
Third Farthing 1866
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 69
