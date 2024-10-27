flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1866 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1866 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 576,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2023
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

