United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 576,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2023
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
