Threepence 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1866 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1866 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,905,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place April 4, 2023.

United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1866 at auction VAuctions - April 6, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date April 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

