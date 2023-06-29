United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,905,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place April 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search