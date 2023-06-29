Threepence 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place April 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)