Halfpenny 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,509,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 447. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
