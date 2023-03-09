flag
Halfpenny 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1866 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1866 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,509,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 447. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

