Shilling 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (40) AU (6) XF (32) VF (7) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (6) MS65 (6) MS64 (7) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (20) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (15)

Downies (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (19)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (1)

London Coins (13)

NOONANS (11)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)