United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
