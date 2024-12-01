flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1866 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1866 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,990,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (15)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • NOONANS (11)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1866 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1866 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access