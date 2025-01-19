flag
Half Sovereign 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,059,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction St James’s - August 18, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
