United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,059,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
