Half Sovereign 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

