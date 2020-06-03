flag
Twopence 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1866 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1866 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 106. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 42 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1866 at auction Heritage - April 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 17, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 106 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1866 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

