Twopence 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 106. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)