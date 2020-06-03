United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 106. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date April 17, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 106 USD
