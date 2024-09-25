flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1866. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below wreath

Obverse Sixpence 1866 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1866 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3,01 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7843 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1866 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20972 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1866 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
