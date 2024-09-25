Sixpence 1866. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1866 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20972 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

