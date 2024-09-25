United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1866. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below wreath
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3,01 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7843 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1866 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20972 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (24)
- Marciniak (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
