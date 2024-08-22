flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Farthing 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,584,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1866 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

