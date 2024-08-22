Farthing 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (26) AU (5) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) PF65 (1) RB (5) BN (9) Service PCGS (5) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

BAC (13)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (10)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Katz (4)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

TMAJK sro (1)