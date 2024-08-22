United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1866 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,584,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search