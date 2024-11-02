United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1866 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,999,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2642 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 863. Bidding took place September 14, 2008.
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 165 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS62 RB ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
