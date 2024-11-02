flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1866 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,999,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
