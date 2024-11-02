Penny 1866 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1866 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2642 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 863. Bidding took place September 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (57) AU (7) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (15) MS64 (17) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (5) RB (20) BN (17) Service NGC (30) ANACS (1) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (11)

Heritage (26)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

NOONANS (3)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (12)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)