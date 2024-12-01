flag
Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1866 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2017
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - February 11, 2016
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - February 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1866 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

