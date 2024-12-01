United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1866 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 915,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1866
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1866 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1866 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
