flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,368,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1873 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1873 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
