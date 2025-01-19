United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1873 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,368,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1873 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Popular sections
Category
Year
