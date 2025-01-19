flag
Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,014,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1851 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29736 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (14)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (37)
  • Coins of the Realm (9)
  • DNW (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (41)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (6)
  • Spink (11)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1851 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

