Sovereign 1851 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,014,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1851 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29736 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1851 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
