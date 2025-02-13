flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1851

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1851 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1851 WW Shield
Sovereign 1851 WW Shield
Average price 990 $
Sales
2 207
Obverse Half Sovereign 1851
Reverse Half Sovereign 1851
Half Sovereign 1851
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 44

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1851 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1851 WW Gothic
Florin 1851 WW Gothic
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Shilling 1851
Reverse Shilling 1851
Shilling 1851
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Sixpence 1851
Reverse Sixpence 1851
Sixpence 1851
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851
Fourpence (Groat) 1851
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 11
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851
Fourpence (Groat) 1851
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1851
Reverse Threepence 1851
Threepence 1851
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Twopence 1851
Reverse Twopence 1851
Twopence 1851
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1851
Reverse Penny 1851
Penny 1851
Average price
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1851 WW
Reverse Penny 1851 WW
Penny 1851 WW
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Halfpenny 1851 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1851 WW
Halfpenny 1851 WW
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Farthing 1851 WW
Reverse Farthing 1851 WW
Farthing 1851 WW
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Half Farthing 1851
Reverse Half Farthing 1851
Half Farthing 1851
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Quarter Farthing 1851
Reverse Quarter Farthing 1851
Quarter Farthing 1851
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 6
