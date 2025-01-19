Half Sovereign 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

