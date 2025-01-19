United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 774,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
