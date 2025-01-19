flag
Half Sovereign 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1851 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1851 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 774,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1851 at auction Spink - January 30, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

