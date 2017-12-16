flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1851 at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
United Kingdom Twopence 1851 at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1851 at auction Coinhouse - June 17, 2017
United Kingdom Twopence 1851 at auction Coinhouse - June 17, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1851 at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

