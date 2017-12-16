United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
