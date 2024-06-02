flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2413 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

