United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2413 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
