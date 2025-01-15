flag
Sixpence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,288,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
Seller DNW
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1851 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

