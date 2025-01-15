United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,288,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (4)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Inasta (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
