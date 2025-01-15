Sixpence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

