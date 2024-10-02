flag
Penny 1851 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 269,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22926 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 15, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1851 WW at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
