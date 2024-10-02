United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1851 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 269,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22926 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
