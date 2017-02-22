Farthing 1851 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) BN (3) Service NGC (3)