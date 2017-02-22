flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1851 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1851 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1851 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,935,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 19, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1851 WW at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
