United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1851 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,935,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
