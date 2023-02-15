United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Farthing 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,215,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Quarter Farthing
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search