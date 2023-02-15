Quarter Farthing 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

