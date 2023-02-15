flag
Quarter Farthing 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Quarter Farthing 1851 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Quarter Farthing 1851 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,215,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Quarter Farthing
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1851 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1851 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1851 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1851 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

