United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1851 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 28,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36141 $
Price in auction currency 28500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1851 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
