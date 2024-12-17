Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1851 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 28,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)