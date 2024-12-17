flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1851 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 28,500. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36141 $
Price in auction currency 28500 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1851 WW "Gothic" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
