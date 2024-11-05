Halfpenny 1851 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place February 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (1) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (3) BN (8) Service PCGS (3) NGC (10)