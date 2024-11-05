United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1851 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place February 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2013
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search