Halfpenny 1851 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1851 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1851 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 215,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1851 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place February 9, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - November 21, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - November 21, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2013
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1851 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

