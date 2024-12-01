flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 470,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • London Coins (15)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 28 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1851 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1851 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access