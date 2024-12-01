United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 470,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- London Coins (15)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 28 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
