flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1851 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3653 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1851 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1851 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access