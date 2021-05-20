United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- St James’s (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3653 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
