flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4595 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 150. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

