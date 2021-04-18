Fourpence (Groat) 1851 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4595 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 150. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

