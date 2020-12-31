United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1851
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 126 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
