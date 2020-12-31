flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1851 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1851 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1851 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • NOONANS (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 126 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1851 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

