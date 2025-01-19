flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
64620 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
37384 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
United Kingdom Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1887 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access