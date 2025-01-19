Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

