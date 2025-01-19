United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1887 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
64620 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
37384 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
