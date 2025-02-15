flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1887

Gold coins

Obverse Five Pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Five Pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Five Pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 5500 $
Sales
8 1865
Obverse Two pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Two pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Two pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 1527
Obverse Sovereign 1887 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1887 WW St. George
Sovereign 1887 WW St. George
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 636
Obverse Half Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Half Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Half Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 610 $
Sales
3 924

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Crown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Crown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 440 $
Sales
11 1312
Obverse Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head Roman "I" in date
Average price 160 $
Sales
3 252
Obverse Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head Arabic "1" in date
Average price 130 $
Sales
3 598
Obverse Halfcrown 1887
Reverse Halfcrown 1887
Halfcrown 1887
Average price 430 $
Sales
1 96
Obverse Halfcrown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Halfcrown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 626
Obverse Florin 1887 Gothic
Reverse Florin 1887 Gothic
Florin 1887 Gothic
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 466
Obverse Shilling 1887
Reverse Shilling 1887
Shilling 1887
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Shilling 1887 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Reverse Shilling 1887 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Shilling 1887 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Average price 70 $
Sales
1 506
Obverse Sixpence 1887
Reverse Sixpence 1887
Sixpence 1887
Average price 85 $
Sales
1 127
Obverse Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 70 $
Sales
5 308
Obverse Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 35 $
Sales
1 114
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1887
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1887
Fourpence (Groat) 1887
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1887
Reverse Threepence 1887
Threepence 1887
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Threepence 1887 Jubilee Head
Reverse Threepence 1887 Jubilee Head
Threepence 1887 Jubilee Head
Average price 50 $
Sales
2 177
Obverse Twopence 1887
Reverse Twopence 1887
Twopence 1887
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1887
Reverse Penny 1887
Penny 1887
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1887
Reverse Penny 1887
Penny 1887
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse Halfpenny 1887
Reverse Halfpenny 1887
Halfpenny 1887
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse Farthing 1887
Reverse Farthing 1887
Farthing 1887
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 19
