Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
See all
See all
Photo requirements
First side
Second side
Second side
or
Search
Search
Search
Upload coin photo
Drag an image here
or
Select photos
Paste from clipboard
Photo requirements
Photo requirements
OK
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1887
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1936
1660-1936
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George III
1760-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Edward VIII
1936-1936
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1887
Coins of United Kingdom 1887
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
Five Pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
5500 $
Sales
8
1865
Two pounds 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
1527
Sovereign 1887 WW St. George
Average price
36000 $
Sales
0
3
Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
1700 $
Sales
1
636
Half Sovereign 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
610 $
Sales
3
924
Silver coins
Crown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
440 $
Sales
11
1312
Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Roman "I" in date
Average price
160 $
Sales
3
252
Double Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Arabic "1" in date
Average price
130 $
Sales
3
598
Halfcrown 1887
Average price
430 $
Sales
1
96
Halfcrown 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
140 $
Sales
1
626
Florin 1887 Gothic
Average price
530 $
Sales
0
44
Florin 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
466
Shilling 1887
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
22
Shilling 1887 JEB Small Jubilee Head
Average price
70 $
Sales
1
506
Sixpence 1887
Average price
85 $
Sales
1
127
Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
70 $
Sales
5
308
Sixpence 1887 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price
35 $
Sales
1
114
Fourpence (Groat) 1887
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Threepence 1887
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
25
Threepence 1887 Jubilee Head
Average price
50 $
Sales
2
177
Twopence 1887
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Penny 1887
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Copper coins
Penny 1887
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
114
Halfpenny 1887
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
92
Farthing 1887
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
19
Best offers
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction
Feb 15, 2025
H.D. Rauch
Auction
Feb 7, 2025
H.D. Rauch
Auction
Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1936
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1936
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George III
1760-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Edward VIII
1936-1936
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send
Available by subscription
Get access