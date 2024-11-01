United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Antivm Numismatica (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (8)
- London Coins (6)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
- Via (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search