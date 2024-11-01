flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 13696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Antivm Numismatica (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Antivm Numismatica - November 1, 2024
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date November 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date August 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 3, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access