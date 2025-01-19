Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (167) UNC (420) AU (95) XF (167) VF (52) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (13) MS65 (49) MS64 (83) MS63 (109) MS62 (45) MS61 (26) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (10) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) PF67 (3) PF66 (12) PF65 (9) PF64 (23) PF63 (43) PF62 (23) PF61 (13) PF60 (1) PF58 (1) DETAILS (16) CAMEO (9) ULTRA CAMEO (98) PL (1) Service PCGS (208) NGC (285) ANACS (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (29)

Auctiones (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (26)

Bolaffi (2)

Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (2)

Cayón (4)

Chaponnière (11)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

CNG (11)

Coin Cabinet (99)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins of the Realm (11)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (25)

Dorotheum (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Filatelie Klim (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (31)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)

Grün (3)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (197)

Heritage Eur (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

ICE (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Karamitsos (4)

Katz (10)

Künker (18)

Leu (2)

Lockdales Auctioneers (2)

London Coins (51)

Lugdunum (3)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (10)

Münzenonline (8)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (6)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (16)

NOONANS (12)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (7)

Sima Srl (1)

SINCONA (20)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (13)

Spink (64)

St James’s (23)

Stack's (44)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)

Status International (2)

Stephen Album (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (5)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (8)

V. GADOURY (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (7)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (9)

Warin Global Investments (6)