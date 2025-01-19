flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 872,000
  • Mintage PROOF 797

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (921)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - February 16, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - February 16, 2025
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date February 16, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

