Half Sovereign 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 872,000
- Mintage PROOF 797
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (921)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
