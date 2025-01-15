flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,084

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (625)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Attica Auctions (2)
  • Auction World (24)
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Aurea (6)
  • BAC (23)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (10)
  • Coin Cabinet (13)
  • Coinhouse (13)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (5)
  • DNW (16)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (10)
  • Goldberg (19)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (121)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • ICE (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (23)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (36)
  • Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)
  • NOONANS (11)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (7)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (42)
  • St James’s (7)
  • Stack's (25)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • Stephen Album (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • TimeLine Auctions (6)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (4)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (3)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - January 20, 2025
Seller Numimarket
Date January 20, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access