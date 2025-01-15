United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,084
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (625)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
