United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,676,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 120 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
