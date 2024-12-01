flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1887 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1887 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1887 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,676,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1887 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30810 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 120 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1887 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - February 16, 2025
For the sale of Sixpence 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

