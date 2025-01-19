Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

