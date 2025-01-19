United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,976 g
- Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,65 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 91,000
- Mintage PROOF 797
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1887
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1527)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 73
