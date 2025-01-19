flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,976 g
  • Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,65 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 91,000
  • Mintage PROOF 797

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1527)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 54,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Art-Rite S.r.l. (1)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Attica Auctions (2)
  • Auction World (69)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (78)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bolaffi (24)
  • Boule (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (9)
  • Cayón (12)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (5)
  • CNG (14)
  • Coin Cabinet (54)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (56)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Downies (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (20)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Galleria Auctions Tokyo (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (11)
  • Goldberg (40)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • HARMERS (7)
  • HAYNAULT (2)
  • Heritage (299)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Inasta (7)
  • iNumis (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (8)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (17)
  • Künker (63)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (5)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • London Coins (34)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Morton & Eden (20)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (10)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (13)
  • NOA (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (19)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (30)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numisma - Portugal (7)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (3)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (12)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (39)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Sovereign Rarities (23)
  • Spink (112)
  • St James’s (24)
  • Stack's (67)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (25)
  • V. GADOURY (13)
  • Varesi (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (11)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 2, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1887 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two pounds 1887 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1887 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access